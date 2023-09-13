ABBV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $150.27, changing hands as high as $152.40 per share. AbbVie Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABBV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABBV's low point in its 52 week range is $130.9601 per share, with $168.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.16. The ABBV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Also see: TAL Split History
Institutional Holders of GRWG
Institutional Holders of VRDN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.