ABBV Beats on Q1 Earnings & Sales, Raises '26 EPS View

AbbVie Inc. ABBV reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.65, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62. The reported figure also exceeded the company’s guidance of $2.56-$2.60 issued earlier this month. Earnings rose 7.7% year over year.

ABBV’s revenues of $15.0 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.78 billion. Sales rose 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 10.3% on an operational basis. This reported figure surpassed the company’s forecast of $14.70 billion.

Revenues in the quarter were driven by robust sales of key drugs Rinvoq, Skyrizi, Venclexta and Vraylar, coupled with significant contributions from newer drugs, namely Ubrelvy, Qulipta, Elahere and Vyalev. Sales of Humira and Imbruvica declined year over year.

All growth rates mentioned below are on a year-on-year basis and at constant exchange rates (CER).

Immunology Drugs Drive ABBV’s Top Line

In immunology, net revenues from Rinvoq for the quarter totaled $2.12 billion, up 20.2%. The upside was likely driven by market share gains across all approved indications, as well as the recent label expansion in giant cell arteritis across the United States and the EU last year. Rinvoq’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion.

Net revenues recorded from Skyrizi were $4.48 billion, up 29.2%. This surge in sales was primarily driven by strong volume growth and continued market share gains. Skyrizi sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.41 billion.

AbbVie’s flagship product Humira recorded a sales decline of 40.3% to $688 million for the quarter. Sales in the United States declined 52% to $357 million, while ex-U.S. market sales were down 17.4% to $331 million. The drug’s overall sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697 million.

This substantial decline in Humira sales was due to the drug’s loss of exclusivity in the United States since January 2023. The drug lost its exclusivity in ex-U.S. territories in 2018.

ABBV Neuroscience Drugs’ Performance

Sales from the neuroscience portfolio rose 24.3% to $2.88 billion, driven by higher sales of Botox Therapeutic, depression drug Vraylar, Parkinson's disease drug Vyalev and migraine drugs Ubrelvy and Qulipta. The franchise’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion. The reported sales numbers surpassed AbbVie’s forecast of $2.8 billion from the segment.

While Botox Therapeutic sales rose 14.9% to $1.01 billion, sales of Vraylar increased 18.4% to $905 million.

Sales of Ubrelvy totaled $339 million, up 41.2%. Qulipta sales rose 51.3% to $296 million.

Sales of Vyalev totaled $201 million, up from $183 million in the previous quarter. The drug’s sales were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ABBV Oncology Drugs’ Performance

Sales from the oncology franchise fell 3% to $1.63 billion in the quarter. This downtick was due to declining Imbruvica sales, which more than offset the growth in sales of newer oncology drugs, Epkinly and Elahere, as well as rising Venclexta sales. Despite the decline, the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion. The reported sales figure marginally surpassed the company’s guidance of $1.6 billion.

Net revenues from Imbruvica were down 24.7% to $556 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $565 million. AbbVie markets this drug in partnership with Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

U.S. sales of J&J-partnered Imbruvica declined 37.4% to $332 million due to rising competition from novel oral treatments, as well as the IRA-driven pricing changes, which came into effect at the start of 2026. AbbVie shares international profits earned from Imbruvica with J&J. The company’s share of profit from the drug’s international sales rose 7.2% to $224 million.

AbbVie’s leukemia drug Venclexta generated revenues of $770 million in the reported quarter, reflecting growth of 9.7%. This drug’s sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $719 million. The company markets Venclexta in collaboration with Roche RHHBY.

Sales of the breast cancer drug, Elahere, rose 8.3% to $198 million. However, the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $206 million.

Epkinly sales, which comprise AbbVie’s share of profit from U.S. revenues and product revenues from international markets, amounted to $83 million in the quarter compared with $81 million in the previous quarter. The drug is marketed in partnership with Genmab GMAB.

ABBV’s Aesthetics & Other Drugs

AbbVie’s aesthetics portfolio sales were up 5.1% to $1.19 billion, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion. Botox Cosmetic sales rose 17% to $668 million. Juvederm sales declined 2.9% to $232 million.

While Mavyret sales rose 8.6% to $351 million, Creon sales stood at $361 million, up 1.8%. Linzess sales rose 90.9% to $283 million.

Cost Discussion

Adjusted SG&A expenses rose 3.7% year over year to $3.4 billion. Adjusted R&D expenses amounted to $2.27 billion, up 10.6%.

AbbVie Raises 2026 EPS Guidance

The company raised its EPS guidance for the full year. It expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $14.08-$14.28, up from the previous guidance of $13.96-$14.16.

Our Take on ABBV’s Results

AbbVie’s quarterly results beat expectations. The company hiked its EPS guidance for 2026, likely driven by stronger-than-expected sales of its immunology and neuroscience products. The aesthetics franchise continued recovery in the segment after a prolonged period of soft performance, while oncology sales beat expectations despite a year-over-year decline.

Shares of AbbVie were up in pre-market trading today, likely due to the encouraging guidance update. Year to date, the stock has lost over 13% compared with the industry’s 7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The neuroscience franchise continues to gain traction, supported by newer assets like Ubrelvy, Qulipta and Vyalev. Strong sales of Linzess and Mavyret helped offset weakness in Humira and Imbruvica.

To offset the declines from its legacy products, AbbVie is strengthening its long-term growth platform through M&A activity and internal innovation. The recent regulatory filing to expand Rinvoq’s label into alopecia areata further supports its strategy of driving sustained growth through additional immunology indications.

The FDA is currently reviewing the company’s filings — one for pivekimab sunirine (PVEK) to treat a rare and aggressive blood cancer called blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) and another for tavapadon in early Parkinson’s disease. Both assets, added through prior acquisitions, could serve as additional growth drivers if approved.

AbbVie Inc. Price

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ABBV’s Zacks Rank

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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