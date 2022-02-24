ABBV: Phase 3 Study Confirms Upadacitinib Improved Clinical & Endoscopic Outcomes In Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that the second phase 3 induction study confirmed Upadacitinib (RINVOQ) improved clinical and endoscopic outcomes in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease.

In U-EXCEL, the second of two Phase 3 induction studies, a significantly higher proportion of patients with moderate to severe Crohn's disease treated with upadacitinib (45 mg once daily for induction) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo at week 12, the company said in a statement.

In this study, upadacitinib also met most key secondary endpoints, consistent with findings from the first Phase 3 induction study, U-EXCEED.

The study showed that a significantly higher proportion of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved steroid-free clinical remission at week 12 compared to placebo.

The company noted that the safety results were consistent with the known profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed.

Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as an oral therapy for moderate to severe Crohn's disease and several other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

