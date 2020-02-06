ABB's Q4 Earnings and Revenues Decline Y/Y, Orders Down
ABB Ltd. ABB reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2019 results, wherein both earnings and revenues declined on a year-over-year basis.
Operational earnings were 27 cents per share, which fell 10% from the year-ago figure of 30 cents.
In 2019, the company’s operational earnings came in at $1.24 per share, down 6.8%.
Inside the Headlines
ABB’s fourth-quarter revenues totaled $7,068 million, down 4.4% from the year-ago quarter. The downside can be attributed to decline at the Industrial Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation segments. On a comparable basis, the revenues were down 2%.
In 2019, ABB reported revenues of $27,978 million, up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Total orders were $6,886 million, decreasing 1.4% year over year. The metric increased 1% on a comparable basis backed by strong orders in Electrification, Industrial Automation and Motion, largely offset by weakness in Robotics & Discrete Automation. Order backlog increased 2%.
ABB Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
ABB Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
Segmental Details
ABB reports revenues under four segments as discussed below:
Electrification: Revenues totaled $3,238 million, decreasing 2% year over year. Orders were up 1% to $3,160 million owing to solid demand for solutions across the data center, utilities and electric transport sectors in AMEA region and Europe.
Industrial Automation: Revenues were $1,683 million, declining 2% year over year. Orders increased 4% to $1,706 million. The upside was owing to robust orders for specialty vessel in Europe and broad-based growth in China.
Motion: Revenues amounted to $1,657 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. Orders rose 4% to $1,602 million on account of robust orders for drive solutions in Europe.
Robotics & Discrete Automation: Revenues were $787 million, declining 12% year over year. Also, orders decreased 19% to $701 million. The decline was owing to softness in automotive and automotive-sector related markets.
Operational EBITA Margin
In the reported quarter, ABB’s total cost of sales decreased 8.4% to $4,861 million. It represented 68.8% of fourth-quarter’s revenues compared with 71.8% a year ago. Gross margin was 31.2%, up from 28.2%. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 6.4% to $1,365 million.
Operational earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) in the quarter increased 21.6% to $710 million. Operational EBITA margin increased 220 basis points to 10.1%.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Exiting the fourth quarter, ABB had cash and cash equivalents of $3,554 million, up from $3,445 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $6,772 million, higher than $6,587 million at the end of 2018.
In 2019, net cash provided from operating activities totaled $2,325 million against $2,924 million generated in the previous year.
Outlook
ABB believes that tough business conditions in Europe and the United States and geopolitical uncertainties might impact its near-term results. Also, foreign currency translation and oil prices might affect ABB. However, the resilient end markets will be beneficial to its near-term performance.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
ABB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Industrial Productssector are SPX FLOW, Inc. FLOW, Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY and Barnes Group, Inc. B. While SPX FLOW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Berry Global and Barnes Group carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
SPX FLOW pulled off positive earnings surprise of 6.95%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Berry Global delivered positive earnings surprise of 0.26%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Barnes Group pulled off positive earnings surprise of 4.21%, on average,in the trailing four quarters.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Click to get this free report
Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY): Free Stock Analysis Report
ABB Ltd (ABB): Free Stock Analysis Report
SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW): Free Stock Analysis Report
Barnes Group, Inc. (B): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.