ABB's Business Unit Unveils Distribution Center in Phoenix

ABB Installation Products, a business unit under ABB Ltd’s ABB Electrification segment announced the opening of its West Coast Distribution Center in Phoenix, AZ. This 400,000-sq.ft. distribution center is expected to expand the company’s operations in the Western United States, enabling it to better serve customers.



The new distribution center — which is expected to be entirely functional during the third quarter of this year — recently commenced shipments. Notably, this facility will facilitate faster delivery of a wide range of the company’s necessary electrical products, including the likes of Ty-Rap cable ties, Color-Keyed lugs, and Steel City commercial boxes and fittings. The facility will house in excess of 2,000 products from across the overall portfolio of ABB Installation Products.



The launch of the distribution center is in sync with the company’s expansion strategy to grow volume capacity along with boosting its speed and service capabilities. It is worth noting here that the addition of its distribution center will help in generating more than 100 job opportunities in the Phoenix area.



