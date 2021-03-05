US Markets
ABT

Abbott's test to distinguish coronavirus and flu viruses gets U.S. authorization

Contributors
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Abbott Laboratories said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses with a single test.

adds details about test

March 5 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted emergency use authorization for its molecular test to detect and distinguish the coronavirus and two types of flu viruses with a single test.

The test, Alinity m Resp-4-Plex, can be conducted with one nasal swab sample and can differentiate the coronavirus, flu A, flu B and another respiratory virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the company said.

Abbott has a range of COVID-19 tests, including antigen, molecular and serology tests which have been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The latest test, which is available in countries outside of the United States, is an important tool because the viruses cause similar symptoms but require different treatment approaches, the company said.

Abbott also said the emergency use authorization of its Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 test has been extended to include detection of COVID-19 in asymptomatic individuals.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters