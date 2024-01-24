News & Insights

Abbott's strong medical device sales helps meet quarterly profit expectations

January 24, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Pratik Jain and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that met Wall Street estimates as strong demand for medical devices offset lower-than-expected sales in its pharmaceuticals unit.

Excluding items, Abbott's profit was in line with the average of analysts' estimates of $1.19 per share, according to LSEG data.

Abbott also forecast 2024 adjusted profit in the range of $4.50 to $4.70 per share, compared with analysts' estimate of $4.64 per share.

