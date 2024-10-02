Abbott's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Based in Abbott Park, Illinois, Abbott Laboratories ( ABT ) is a global healthcare company that develops a broad range of medical devices, diagnostics, branded generic medicines, and nutritional products with a market cap of $197.55 billion . The company is scheduled to announce its Q3 earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ABT to report a profit of $1.20 per share , up 5.3% from $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

Its adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share for the last quarter surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.6%. Abbott’s Q2 performance was driven by solid growth in its Medical Devices segment.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect ABT to report EPS of $4.66, up 5% from $4.44 in fiscal 2023 .

ABT stock is up 3.2% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.7% gains and the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF’s ( IHI ) 8.5% returns over the same time frame.

On July 18, Abbott's stock dropped over 4% after the release of its Q2 earnings report despite raising its full-year profit forecast. Abbott projects fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS between $1.18 and $1.22 and revised its full-year guidance between $4.61 and $4.71.

The consensus opinion on ABT stock is bullish, with an overall “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, 15 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and five suggest a “Hold.” ABT's average analyst price target is $125.55, indicating a potential upside of 10.6% from the current levels.

