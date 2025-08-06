Abbott's Q2 Diabetes Care Sales Rise 19.6%: What's Backing It?

Abbott Laboratories’ ABT Diabetes Care business has become one of its most dynamic growth engines, driven primarily by its FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) platform. In a relatively short span, FreeStyle Libre has achieved global leadership among CGM systems for both Type 1 and Type 2 users.

Abbott has also obtained FDA approvals for two new over-the-counter CGM systems called Lingo and Libre Rio, which are based on Libre’s technology, now used by more than 6 million people worldwide. This over-the-counter availability of CGM marks the initiation of a new era in the United States for Abbott.

Currently, investors are drawn toward this fast-growing diabetes care devices market, driven by the increasing aging populations, rising obesity rates and sedentary lifestyles. The market size is projected to expand significantly to reach $99.81 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2025 to 2035. (per Roots Analysis).

In the second quarter of 2025, sales of CGM exceeded $1.90 billion, growing 19.6% organically. Momentum was particularly strong in the United States, where Libre sales rose nearly 26%. Abbott is witnessing continued expansion across all key segments, including intensive insulin users, basal insulin users, and non-insulin users, supported by increasing commercial coverage, international reimbursement for basal users and strong product innovation. The upcoming launch of Abbott’s dual-analyte sensor, which integrates ketone monitoring to help prevent diabetic ketoacidosis, is expected to be a key differentiator in the CGM space and further expand Abbott’s market share, especially among intensive users.

ABT’s Competitors in the Diabetes Care Field

DexCom DXCM commercializes CGM devices, which include disposable sensors and our reusable transmitter and receiver. The company currently focuses on its latest generation systems, the Dexcom G6 and G7 integrated CGM devices. The uptake of Dexcom G7 and One+ has been strong, fueled by expanded insurance coverage, international market growth, and increasing physician adoption. Additionally, the company received approval for its first OTC glucose sensor, Stelo, in 2024, for use in type 2 diabetic patients.

Tandem Diabetes’ TNDM pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Additionally, the company expanded its digital technology solutions with its Tandem Source, designed to display diabetes therapy management data. The company also has a popular mobile app, Sugarmate, which allows users to log glucose data and health and nutrition information and can provide them with notifications and alerts.

ABT Price Performance

Year to date, Abbott shares have surged 19.7%, outperforming the industry’s 7.9% growth. The S&P 500 composite grew 21.5% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Discounted Valuation

ABT currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 4.84X compared with the industry average of 5.63X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ABT Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's projected earnings per share has moved south 0.2% for 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ABT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.