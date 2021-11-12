Markets
Abbott's New Leadless Pacemaker System Meets Main Goal In Pivotal Trial

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said that its new leadless pacemaker system met primary endpoints in pivotal trial.

The company noted that the new, late-breaking data from the Leadless II IDE study confirmed the company's investigational Aveir leadless pacemaker achieved the pre-specified primary endpoints in treating patients with certain types of abnormal heart rhythms.

Abbott noted that its Aveir system is the world's only leadless pacemaker specifically designed to be retrieved when the device needs to be replaced or if a patient's therapy needs to be changed. The leadless pacemaker is currently being evaluated for the FDA approval.

