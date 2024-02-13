Abbott's heart valve repair device gets US FDA advisers' backing

Adds details on vote in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-5

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday backed an approval for Abbott Laboratories' ABT.N heart valve repair device that is designed for patients who are at risk of complications or death during surgery.

The panel voted 13-to-1 in favor of the use of TriClip for tricuspid regurgitation (TR) - a disorder that causes the valve separating the right lower chamber of the heart from the right upper to not close properly, potentially causing heart failure.

TriClip already has the European Union's certification for treating TR, which typically impacts older individuals who have multiple co-morbidities, making open-heart surgery a high-risk procedure and resulting in many people going untreated.

The condition is estimated to affect about 1.6 million Americans, according to government data, making the device a key product in Abbott's pipeline.

Abbott CEO Robert Ford had earlier included TriClip in his "Fab 5" devices, which are expected to see high sales growth in the coming years.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo and Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

