Abbott's FreeStyle Libre System Reduces Diabetic Ketoacidosis-Related Hospitalization Rates

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced results from multiple new real-world studies that demonstrate how use of the FreeStyle Libre system, the world-leading5 continuous glucose monitoring technology, can lead to significant clinical benefits among people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The findings showed that using the FreeStyle Libre technology is associated with substantial reductions in hospitalizations from diabetic ketoacidosis, a serious condition that can lead to diabetic coma or even death.

The results also showed a decrease in rates of acute diabetes events (ADE) and all-cause hospitalizations as well as lowered and sustained hemoglobin A1c (HbA1C) levels.

In the study, researchers assessed nationwide reimbursement claims data in France of 74,158 people living with diabetes, including 33,203 people with type 1 diabetes and 40,955 people with type 2 diabetes.

