Abbott's COVID-19 Test Is Fast, but Lab Personnel Are Worried About Their Safety

Abbott Labs (NYSE: ABT) introduced its quick five-minute ID NOW COVID-19 test to diagnose COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after the Food and Drug Administration gave the test an emergency use authorization last month. But a new report from Kaiser Health News suggests that lab personnel have growing concerns about how safe the test is for the workers administering it.

When the Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this month that it was procuring both the ID NOW COVID-19 tests and the ID NOW devices that run the test for public health labs, Indian Health Services, and the Strategic National Stockpile, the agency noted that the test will save on personal protective equipment because "only gloves and a facemask are necessary to administer this rapid point-of-care test."

But healthcare workers are concerned that gloves and face masks aren't sufficient because the test requires the workers to swab the nasal passage of a potentially infected person. The swab is then put back in the original packaging, creating an additional potentially contaminated item that could spread the virus. And then, before the test is run, the technician has to vigorously mix the swab in an open container of solution, which could cause the virus to become airborne.

ID NOW system that runs Abbott's five-minute COVID-19 test. Image source: Abbott via PRNEWSWIRE.

Abbott designed the test to be portable, allowing for testing in drive-thru facilities that have been popping up all over the country, but the outside environment adds to the potential for increased issues.

Abbott has said it's producing 50,000 ID NOW COVID-19 tests per day to supply the growing need for COVID-19 testing.

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.