Markets
ABT

Abbott's CGM Available For Hospitalized Patients With Diabetes During COVID-19

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that its continuous glucose monitoring technology, FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, is now available in U.S. for hospitalized patients with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system can be used by frontline healthcare workers in hospitals to remotely monitor patients with diabetes who can scan to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and preserve use of personal protective equipment.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Abbott said it will donate 25,000 FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensors to U.S. hospitals and medical centers in outbreak hotspots to help accelerate access to technology.

With a one-second scan using a reader or smartphone over the FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns. Its arrows shows where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick.

At the same time, physicians will receive real-time glucose data and actionable information to help make important treatment decisions through LibreView, a secure, cloud-based diabetes management system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular