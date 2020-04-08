Abbott's CGM Available For Hospitalized Patients With Diabetes During COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that its continuous glucose monitoring technology, FreeStyle Libre 14 day system, is now available in U.S. for hospitalized patients with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system can be used by frontline healthcare workers in hospitals to remotely monitor patients with diabetes who can scan to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and preserve use of personal protective equipment.

According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 50% of people with diabetes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized.

Abbott said it will donate 25,000 FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensors to U.S. hospitals and medical centers in outbreak hotspots to help accelerate access to technology.

With a one-second scan using a reader or smartphone over the FreeStyle Libre 14 day sensor worn on the back of the upper arm, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns. Its arrows shows where glucose levels are going without having to fingerstick.

At the same time, physicians will receive real-time glucose data and actionable information to help make important treatment decisions through LibreView, a secure, cloud-based diabetes management system.

