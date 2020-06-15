Markets
ABT

Abbott's Bluetooth-Enabled Glucose Monitor Finally Clears FDA Hurdle

Contributor
Cory Renauer The Motley Fool
Published

The most popular constant glucose monitor in America is getting a long-awaited upgrade. The FDA has finally cleared the FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system from Abbott (NYSE: ABT) for type 1 diabetes patients 4 and older.

It has been more than two years since the next-generation iCGM earned CE Mark clearance in Europe, but Abbott's experience with U.S. regulators wasn't nearly as smooth. The FreeStyle Libre 2 adds Bluetooth capability; the Libre 1 model could only transmit information about a patient's blood sugar levels wirelessly using NFC (near-field communication) protocols.

FDA approved stamp

Image source: Getty Images.

Over the past couple of years, another iCGM, the G6 from Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), has gained significant popularity, partly because its Bluetooth functionality makes it easier for patients (and their caregivers) to receive alerts on their smartphones the moment their blood sugar reaches a dangerous level.

Why diabetes patients may favor the Freestyle Libre 2

Insurers and government payers have quickly learned that replacing frequent finger-pokes with disposable, stick-on glucose monitors improves diabetes patients' outcomes and reduces their hospitalizations. During the first three months of 2020, worldwide Libre sales rose 59.3% year over year to more than $600 million, which works out to around 20% of Abbott's total revenue at the moment.

Despite the fact that the Libre 1 was less able to interact with popular mobile devices, Abbott hasn't had any trouble holding onto a large share of the U.S. iCGM market with its low-priced device. And given that the Libre 2's sensor has been approved to remain applied to patients for 14 days at a time, its new iCGM could have a leg up on Dexcom's G6 and its 10-day sensor. 

10 stocks we like better than Abbott Laboratories
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends DexCom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT DXCM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular