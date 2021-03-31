Markets
ABT

Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test Receives FDA EUA To Detect COVID-19 Infection

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said Wednesday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Emergency Use Authorization for over-the-counter, non-prescription, asymptomatic use of its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Self Test for detection of COVID-19 infection.

The new indication allows individuals with or without symptoms to have access to the test without a prescription.

The BinaxNOW Self Test is the same technology as the existing BinaxNOW test that has been available since August 2020 but is indicated by the FDA for serial asymptomatic testing, meaning that people should test themselves frequently.

Abbot said it will begin shipping to major food, drug and mass merchandiser retailers in the coming weeks and expect the test to be available through some of their online store websites.

BinaxNOW demonstrates overall performance of 84.6% positive agreement (sensitivity) and 98.5% negative agreement (specificity) in people seven days or less post-symptom onset at all Ct counts. In the company's studies, it further shows performance of 95.6% positive agreement (sensitivity) in people seven days or less post-symptom onset with Ct counts of 33 or below.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular