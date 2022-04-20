Abbott's (ABT) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Exceed Estimates

Abbott Laboratories ABT reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.73 per share, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.7%. The adjusted figure also improved 31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The quarter’s adjustments include certain non-recurring intangible amortization expenses and other expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions and other expenses.

Reported earnings came in at $1.37, reflecting a 37% rise year on year.

First-quarter worldwide sales of $11.89 billion were up 13.8% year over year on a reported basis. The top line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. On an organic basis (adjusting for the impact of foreign exchange), sales improved 17.5% year over year in the reported quarter.

Quarter in Detail

Abbott operates through four segments — Established Pharmaceuticals Division (EPD), Medical Devices, Nutrition, and Diagnostics.

In the first quarter, EPD sales improved 7.1% on a reported basis (up 13.4% on an organic basis) to $1.15 billion. Organic sales in key emerging markets improved 17.1% year over year. According to Abbott, organic sales improvement was backed by double-digit growth in several geographies and therapeutic areas, including gastroenterology, respiratory and central nervous system/pain management.

Medical Devices business sales improved 7.4% on a reported basis (up 11.5% on an organic basis) to $3.57 billion. Barring Neuromodulation, all other sub-segments in the quarter reported organic revenue growth.

Diabetes Care reported organic growth of 20.4% year over year led by FreeStyle Libre, which represented 26.2% of organic sales growth in the reported quarter. Heart Failure sales improved 16.2% organically.

Compared with the pre-pandemic figures of 2019, Medical Devices sales improved 17% on a reported basis (up 15.8% on an organic basis) in the fourth quarter. Apart from these two businesses, the company also reported double-digit organic growth in Electrophysiology and Structural Heart wings.

Nutrition sales were down 7% year over year on a reported basis (down 4.4% on an organic basis) to $1.89 billion. Pediatric Nutrition sales registered an 18.8% slump on an organic basis, impacted by a voluntary recall of certain powder formulas manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants.

Adult Nutrition sales however, improved 11.5% organically. According to the company, Adult Nutrition sales benefited from improved sales performance of Abbott's complete and balanced nutrition brand Ensure and diabetes nutrition brand, Glucerna.

Diagnostics sales were up 31.7% year over year on a reported basis (up 35.1% on an organic basis) to $5.29 billion. Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales were up 4.2% organically. However, Molecular Diagnostics declined 3% on an organic basis. Rapid Diagnostics sales improved 60.8% on an organic basis. Point of Care Diagnostics sales rose 0.4% organically.

2022 Guidance

Abbott has reiterated its 2022 EPS guidance.

Full-year adjusted earnings from continuing operations (excluding specified items of $1.35 per share) are expected to be at least $4.70. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.81.

Our Take

Abbott posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue numbers for the first quarter of 2022. Overall, the year-over-year improvement in revenues looks encouraging. Barring Nutrition (where the company reported a 4.4% year-over-year decline on an organic basis), the company registered organic sales growth across all its core operating segments. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $3.3 billion in the quarter, led by the sales of rapid testing products.

Within the Diabetes Care business, the company has been in the limelight for developments in its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Within Adult Nutrition, the company gained from the strong performance of Ensure and Glucerna brands. However, Pediatric Nutrition sales were negatively impacted by a voluntary recall of certain powder formulas manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants.

