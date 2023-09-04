Abbott's (ABT) New Positive Data Favors OCT in Stent Implantation

Abbott Laboratories ABT recently announced late-breaking data from the first-of-its-kind ILUMIEN IV OPTIMAL PCI (ILUMIEN IV) clinical study, a randomized global imaging trial. The results of ILUMIEN IV were presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the European Society of Cardiology in August and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Shares of Abbott lost 1.3% till Sep 1 following the company's announcement on Aug 27.

The latest favorable late-breaking data from the ILUMIEN IV clinical study is expected to strengthen Abbott’s foothold in the global vascular space. This, in turn, will likely boost the company’s vascular business under the Medical Devices segment.

Significance of the Data

Currently, coronary angiography (use of X-ray to assess blood vessels) is the standard of care for guidance when physicians implant stents to treat patients with coronary heart disease. The ILUMIEN IV clinical study found that during percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI), guidance with optical coherence tomography (OCT) helps physicians achieve improved stent expansion for a greater minimal stent area, unlike angiography. Per the study, OCT guidance during PCI is associated with a lower risk of stent thrombosis, a potentially fatal complication of PCI procedures.

Per the study’s findings, OCT imaging is expected to provide doctors with additional high-definition images that improve visualization of vessel structure, giving actionable data that translate into patient benefits.

Per an expert associated with the study, the demonstration that stent thrombosis is significantly reduced with OCT is especially important as most patients who develop stent thrombosis die or have a heart attack. OCT guidance was also shown to reduce angiographic complications and lead to better stent implantation.

Abbott’s management feels that the ILUMIEN IV data illustrates the impact that OCT guidance can have when treating patients with complex coronary disease. Management also feels that in those cases, angiography alone will not be able to match the precision provided by OCT to determine a treatment plan.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global OCT market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $2.9 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Factors like the rising prevalence of ocular diseases such as cataracts and the growing number of cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest favorable late-breaking data is likely to be a significant stepping stone for Abbott’s business.

Notable Developments in Medical Devices Segment

In July, Abbott reported its second-quarter 2023 results, wherein its Medical Device segment registered double-digit organic growth in Diabetes Care, Electrophysiology, Structural Heart and Neuromodulation. Per management, recently launched products and new indications contributed to the strong performance, including Amplatzer Amulet, Navitor, TriClip and Aveir. Abbott’s highly-productive pipeline is likely to position well for its growth in the future.

The same month, Abbott received the FDA’s approval for the AVEIR dual chamber leadless pacemaker system.

In May, Abbott announced that new data presented from an investigator-sponsored European trial — the MONITOR-HF trial — found managing indicated heart failure patients with Abbott's CardioMEMS HF System resulted in a significant improvement in patient-reported quality-of-life scores as early as three months after use with the remote monitoring sensor.

Price Performance

Shares of Abbott have gained 0.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.6% rise and the S&P 500’s 15.1% growth.



