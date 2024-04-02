Abbott's (ABT) i-STAT TBI Cartridge Receives FDA Approval

Abbott Laboratories, Inc. ABT recently announced the receipt of the FDA approval for the i-STAT TBI (traumatic brain injury) cartridge. The test runs on Abbott's portable i-STAT Alinity instrument, which uses whole blood to help assess patients with a suspected mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) or concussion. The test delivers lab-quality results in 15 minutes.

The latest development expands Abbott's TBI test offering, fortifying its Diagnostics business.

More on for i-STAT TBI cartridge

Abbott's i-STAT TBI cartridge, in conjunction with the i-STAT Alinity System, requires a little venous blood sample to be placed on the test cartridge. The cartridge is then put into the i-STAT Alinity, a portable device. The test detects two biomarkers from the brain that may be discharged into the bloodstream, indicating brain damage.

The ability to use whole blood to assist in assessing TBI is a key step toward Abbott's goal of making its tests available in all settings where individuals seek treatment for brain injuries. Abbott is conducting ongoing research and planning that may eventually allow the test to be utilized in non-healthcare settings and with a broader population, including teenagers and pediatrics.

Benefits of FDA Approval

This FDA authorization will allow testing to be performed in a variety of new healthcare settings besides hospital emergency departments, including urgent care clinics, with a certificate to perform moderate complexity tests.

A portable whole blood test allows doctors to evaluate patients aged 18 and up who have a suspected mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). Test results can help to rule out the need for a CT scan of the head and determine the appropriate next steps in patient management. The capacity to perform the test with a full blood sample allows testing to take place in healthcare settings without a lab, accelerating the examination of head traumas.

With this approval, the i-STAT TBI test can be used to help evaluate patients up to 24 hours after injury, which is a significant advancement given that individuals injured frequently wait before seeking care.

Industry Prospects

Per Verified Market Reports, traumatic brain injury therapeutics market size was valued at $5.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $14.90 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 12.7%. The increasing prevalence of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), rising preference for minimally invasive procedures and growing awareness about the early diagnosis of brain injuries are factors that will likely fuel market growth

Progress Within Diagnostics Business

Throughout 2023, there has been increased demand for routine diagnostics, particularly in the United States and internationally.

On a global scale, Abbott currently holds a prominent position in point-of-care testing, with a portfolio focused on four key areas like Infectious Disease, Cardiometabolic & Informatics, Toxicology and Consumer Diagnostics. In the fourth quarter of 2023, organic sales (excluding COVID testing) moved up 2.2%. The company’s core laboratory diagnostics business is strengthened by the continued success of the Alinity suite of diagnostics instruments, along with a broad test menu offering.

Last month, Abbott secured FDA approval for the new GLP systems Track lab automation system that offers cutting-edge technology to help laboratories increase performance and improve the overall quality of their operations.

Price Performance

In the past year, ABT’s shares have gained 12.6% compared with the industry’s rise of 6.3%.

