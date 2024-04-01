Abbott: I-STAT TBI Cartridge Receives FDA Clearance To Be Used With Whole Blood

(RTTNews) - Abbott said its i-STAT TBI cartridge has received clearance from the FDA to be used with whole blood, allowing doctors to help assess patients with suspected concussion at the patient's bedside and obtain lab-quality results in 15 minutes. Previously, the tests to help with the assessment of TBI were only cleared for use with plasma or serum.

With the clearance, the i-STAT TBI test can be used to help evaluate patients up to 24 hours after injury. The test, run on portable i-STAT Alinity instrument, uses whole blood to help evaluate patients with a suspected mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.