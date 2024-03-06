News & Insights

Markets
ABT

Abbott: FreeStyle Libre Systems, GLP-1 Medicines Together Is Beneficial For Type 2 Diabetes Patients

March 06, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Wednesday announced the real-world data study outcome, which stated that GLP-1 medicines and FreeStyle Libre technology together had greater improvement in the HbA1c levels of Type 2 Diabetes patients.

HbA1c is a measurement of a person's average blood glucose level over three months.

The study report presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes, found that using GLP-1 and FreeStyle Libre technology together had significantly reduced HbA1c levels to -2.4 percent, compared to -1.7 percent when GLP-1 was used alone.

Currently, Abbott's stock is climbing 0.63 percent, to $119.23 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.