Markets
ABT

Abbott: FDA Clears Reader For FreeStyle Libre 3 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

April 14, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a reader for its FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system.

Abbott noted that it is working to get the FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 reader is a small handheld device that displays real-time glucose readings directly from a small sensor worn on the back of a person's upper arm, allowing them to manage their diabetes quickly and easily by viewing their glucose readings6 on a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.

People who use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will still have the option to use the current FreeStyle Libre 3 smartphone apps, the company said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.