Abbott: Data Show Long-Term Benefits Of MitraClip Device For Treating Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said new five-year data from Landmark COAPT trial reinforced the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip device for treating secondary mitral regurgitation.

The results showed minimally invasive mitral valve repair in advanced heart failure patients reduces hospitalizations and deaths and provides durable reduction in the severity of mitral regurgitation or MR.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology held in New Orleans (March 4-6, 2023). The data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR--a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart-- have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options.

The primary results of the COAPT trial through two years found MitraClip to be superior to guideline-directed medical therapy in patients with significant secondary MR.

Now, after five years of patient follow-up, data from the COAPT trial demonstrated even more substantial benefits for patients, including that MitraClip significantly reduced the risk of annualized hospitalizations by nearly half; reduced the risk of death by almost 30%.

