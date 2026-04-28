BioTech
ABT

Abbott Wins FDA Clearance, CE Mark For Ultreon 3.0 Coronary Imaging Platform

April 28, 2026 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Tuesday said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and CE Mark for its next-generation Ultreon 3.0 AI-powered coronary imaging platform.

The system uses optical coherence tomography (OCT) to provide real-time guidance to doctors during minimally invasive procedures to open blocked heart arteries.

Abbott shares closed at $92.80 on Monday, up 1.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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