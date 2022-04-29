US Markets
Abbott to release limited quantities of some nutrition formulas

Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it would release limited quantities of some nutrition products that had been on hold after the company recalled certain powder infant formulas produced at its Michigan facility.

April 29 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Friday it would release limited quantities of some nutrition products that had been on hold after the company recalled certain powder infant formulas produced at its Michigan facility.

Abbott had recalled some baby formulas earlier in the year following complaints about bacterial infections in infants who consumed the products.

The products being released were not included in the recall, Abbott said.

