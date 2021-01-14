Abbott To Launch NeuroSphere MyPath Digital Health App - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said Thursday it will launch NeuroSphere myPath, a digital health app designed to track and report on patient perceived pain relief and general well-being associated with spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy.

During the device trial period required before the permanent implant, the app allows patients to record their outcomes on pain and well-being while trialing their neurostimulation therapy.

Abbott expects NeuroSphere myPath will provide relief to the millions of Americans currently living with chronic pain that are eligible for SCS or DRG therapy.

This new digital health app will allow patients to use their Apple mobile device to connect with Abbott support, access educational resources, and track the progress of their trial pain relief journey.

Prior to committing to full implantation of a neuromodulation device, patients will undergo a trial period to test device capabilities and capacity for pain relief.

During the trial, temporary leads are placed and connected to an external generator, allowing patients to experience first-hand the impact of neuromodulation on their chronic pain and related symptoms.

Abbott noted that NeuroSphere myPath fits within the company's broader NeuroSphere Digital Care connected health management platform.

It will be compatible with Abbott's Proclaim XR SCS System for patients living with chronic pain in the trunk and limbs, and Proclaim DRG Neurostimulation System for patients with chronic pain in the lower limbs caused by complex regional pain syndrome or causalgia.

Abbott said the NeuroSphere myPath will be available on the Apple App Store in the coming weeks. It is expected to be available on Android devices in the second quarter of 2021.

