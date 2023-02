Feb 8 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire medical device maker Cardiovascular Systems Inc in a deal valued at about $890 million.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

