Abbott, Tandem Diabetes Care Partner To Develop Integrated Diabetes Solutions

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) and Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) have finalized an agreement to develop and commercialize integrated diabetes solutions that combine Abbott's continuous glucose monitoring technology with Tandem's insulin delivery systems. The companies will focus initial commercial activities in the U.S. and Canada with additional geographies considered in the future.

Jared Watkin, senior vice president, Diabetes Care, Abbott, said: "By combining our glucose sensing technology with Tandem's insulin delivery systems, we will be able to create a cohesive ecosystem for people with diabetes that can fit easily into their daily lives."

