Abbott Stock Soars on News of 5-Minute Test for Covid-19

Shares of the medical-device maker Abbott Laboratories soared Monday after the company said on Friday that it had received emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a Covid-19 test that takes just five minutes.

The Abbott (ticker: ABT) test is the second rapid point-of-care test from a major medical-device firm approved in recent days. Last week, a Danaher (DHR) subsidiary received an FDA emergency-use authorization for a Covid-19 test that can return results in 45 minutes.

Abbott said that tests, which run on a Abbott device called the ID NOW, will begin to be available this week. The company can initially supply 50,000 tests a day. The test delivers a positive result in five minutes, and a negative result in 13 minutes.

Shares of Abbott were up 7.2% at midday. The S&P 500 was up 2.6%.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus,” the company’s CEO, Robert Ford, said in a statement.

The ID NOW devices that will run the test are in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and urgent care clinics, and are used to run flu tests, among other applications. Abbott says there are 18,000 ID NOW devices in the U.S., though it says it doesn’t expect all of them to be used for Covid-19 tests. The company will initially make the tests available in urgent care settings.

Danaher’s rapid point-of-care Covid-19 diagnostic runs on the GeneXpert, a tool similar to the ID NOW sold by Danaher subsidiary Cepheid. Cepheid says there are 5,000 GeneXperts in the U.S.

In addition to point-of-care testing, Abbott also offers a Covid-19 test that runs on a high-volume instrument called the m2000 RealTime System, which can run 470 of the Covid-19 tests in 24 hours. The FDA approved a Covid-19 test on an emergency basis for that system on March 18.

Abbott says there are more than 175 m2000 instruments in hospital and reference laboratories in the U.S. Roche (RHBBY), Thermo Fisher (TMO), and Hologic (HOLX) each also sell Covid-19 tests to run on their own competing high-throughput diagnostic testing machines.

