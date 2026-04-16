Abbott Stock Falls Despite Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Abbott Laboratories ABT reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%. The figure improved 5.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

GAAP EPS was 61 cents compared with 76 cents in the comparable period of 2025.

ABT’s Q1 Revenues

Worldwide sales of $11.16 billion were up 7.8% year over year on a reported basis and 3.7% on a comparable basis. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%.

Following the earnings announcement, ABT stock fell 4% in pre-market trading today.

ABT’s Q1 Results in Detail

Abbott operates through four segments — Established Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Nutrition and Diagnostics.

Established Pharmaceuticals’ product sales increased 13.2% on a reported basis (up 9% on a comparable basis) to $1.43 billion.

Comparable sales in key emerging markets improved 9.4% year over year. This was led by double-digit growth in several countries across the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions.

The Medical Devices segment’s sales rose 13.2% year over year on a reported basis (up 8.5% on a comparable basis) to $5.54 billion.

The Diabetes Care division’s sales grew 7.4% year over year, Structural Heart sales rose 6.8%, and Heart Failure sales improved 12.2% year over year on a comparable basis.

The Vascular division recorded comparable sales growth of 4.9%. The Electrophysiology, Rhythm Management and Neuromodulation divisions recorded comparable sales growth of 12.5%, 12.5% and 4.1%, respectively, in the quarter under review.

Nutrition sales declined 6% year over year on a reported basis (down 7.7% on a comparable basis) to $2.02 billion.

Pediatric Nutrition sales were down 9.7% and Adult Nutrition sales declined 5.9% on a comparable basis.

Diagnostics sales increased 6.1% year over year on a reported basis (up 1.8% on a comparable basis) to $2.18 billion.

On a comparable basis, Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales were up 3.3%, Rapid/Molecular Diagnostics sales decreased 9.6% and Cancer Diagnostics sales improved 13.4%.

Margin Details of ABT

In the first quarter, the gross profit rose 6.5% year over year to $6.27 billion despite a 9.4% increase in the cost of products sold (excluding amortization expense). The gross margin contracted 67 basis points (bps) to 56.2%.

Selling, general and administration expenses rose 22.2% year over year to $3.74 billion. Research and development expenses grew 7.1% year over year to $767 million. The company reported an adjusted operating profit of $1.77 billion, down 16.4% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 457 bps to 15.8%.

Abbott Laboratories Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Abbott Laboratories price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Abbott Laboratories Quote

ABT’s 2026 & Q2 Financial Guidance

Abbott updated full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.38-$5.58 (previously $5.55-$5.80). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $5.66.

Abbott projects full-year 2026 organic sales growth to be in the range of 6.5-7.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abbott’s sales is currently pegged at $47.70 billion.

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects EPS to be between $1.25 and $1.31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $1.38.

Our Take on ABT Stock

Abbott exited the first quarter of 2026 with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Nutrition sales decline in the quarter reflected the impact of lower sales volumes compared with the prior year and new strategic price actions aimed at increasing volume growth in the future.

Robust performance in the Cancer Diagnostics segment reflects Abbott’s acquisition of Exact Sciences, which closed on March 23, 2026. Growth in Medical Devices sales during the quarter was driven by double-digit gains in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure and Rhythm Management.

Key highlights in the first quarter include a collaboration with AtaCor Medical to develop a next-generation extravascular implantable cardioverter (EV-ICD) system and the announcement of positive early results from the VERITAS study for Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder.

However, the contraction of both margins in the quarter looks concerning.

ABT's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Alcon ALC.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.76%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED’s earnings yield of 4.8% favorably compares with the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 20.15%.

Alcon, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a fourth-quarter 2025 EPS of 78 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Revenues of $2.70 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2%.

ALC has an earnings yield of 2.5% compared to the industry’s negative 1.6% yield. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.11%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.