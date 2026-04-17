Abbott Stock Crash: Rebound Could Be Coming Fast

Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE: ABT) share price corrected by approximately 45% from peak to trough, bottoming in early Q2 2026 after reaching incredibly oversold levels .

While there is cause for this sell-off, the depth of it is unreasonable, given the factors involved. The takeaway is that mixed results at the end of 2025 were compounded by tepid guidance and a questionable acquisition plan, leaving the overly eager market feeling cold. The question is which market participants are doing the selling, and which ones aren’t, and the data isn’t all that surprising.

ABT Stock Is Well-Supported by Sell-Side Interests

The data tracked by MarketBeat reveals high-level support for Abbott Laboratories among sell-side participants. Analysts, of which 21 are tracked , show a high level of conviction in the Moderate Buy rating, with a Buy-side bias of 81% and a steady price target trend.

Some price target reductions were logged following the Q4 results; however, the reductions aligned with consensus, and a more bullish tone has since emerged. Barclays analyst Matt Miksic increased the price target in early April, affirming an Overweight rating and indicating a move to $144. $144 is about 7.5% above the consensus figure, which is about 40% above the critical support target.

Institutions are also bullish on this stock, owning more than 75% of the floating shares and having accumulated for seven consecutive months. The only bad news is that early Q2 activity reflects distribution, but that can change quickly.

Data from 2026 shows bullish activity ramping in Q1, hitting a multiyear high amid declining price action.

Assuming the group takes advantage of the bargain presented following the fiscal Q1 earnings release, Abbott Laboratories' floor is likely to be in the mid-$90s.

Abbot Laboratories Market Hits Bottom in Q2

The ABT stock price pulled back significantly following the Q1 release and could fall further, but early action aligns with a bottoming market. The market gapped lower at the open, then traded within a tight range near the critical support levels , indicating steady trading at this low level. Volume also aligns with an accumulating market, as it spiked in tandem with the price dip, hitting long-term highs on intraday charting.

The question now is how long it may take for a rebound to form, and it may not be all that long. The stochastic oscillator indicates deeply oversold levels while the MACD diverges . The divergence indicates bears are losing control and bulls are taking over, setting the stage for the rebound to begin. The only question is what the catalyst will be. One possible catalyst could be visible success with the Exact Sciences integration. Exact Sciences is the maker of Cologuard and Abbott’s entry to the high-growth oncology diagnostic market.

The biggest risk for the stock price is that it wallows near current lows for several quarters, but even that would provide an opportunity. Investors can target support levels as entry points and use them to build on a position.

Abbott Laboratories Falls on Strong Quarter

Abbott Laboratories did not have a bad quarter , but it did confirm a near-term impact from the acquisition. However, despite the impact, the company’s revenue grew by 7.8%, with comparable growth of 3.7%. Foreign exchange provided a robust tailwind, adding approximately 400 bps to the net, with U.S. sales up by 2.5% and international sales up by more than 4.5%.

Segmentally, Nutrition was weakest, declining by 7.7% due to the combined impact of volume and pricing, while all others posted growth. Diagnostics was slowest at 2.5% but expected to accelerate now that Exact Sciences is in the portfolio. Established Pharmaceuticals and Med Tech led, with gains of 9% and 8.1%, respectively, highlighting the strength of diversification.

Margin news wasn't as good, but still no reason for this stock to have sold off by nearly 50%. The company’s adjusted earnings were only as expected, compared to the 145 basis points of top-line strength. The real takeaway is that earnings are sufficient to sustain this high-quality business’s balance sheet strength and ample capital return, and the guidance is good.

Management Guides In-Line With Expectations

Looking ahead, management expects sequential revenue acceleration and margin recovery, forecasting 7% comp growth at the midpoint and $5.48 in annual adjusted EPS, a penny above consensus. The likely outcome is that Abbott, which has a clear history of successful acquisitions and integrations, will execute well and deliver better-than-expected results.

Until then, Abbott’s dividend and share buybacks are likely to continue. The dividend yields an historically high 2.5% with shares at mid-April lows, and comes with an impressive pedigree. ABT is a Dividend Aristocrat and King that has increased its distribution for over 50 consecutive years.

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