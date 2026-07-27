Is Abbott Stock Attractive After Its Earnings and Guidance Update?

Abbott Laboratories ABT has a stronger earnings setup after a second-quarter beat and a higher profit outlook. The question is whether that improvement is enough to justify buying the stock with valuation upside looking limited.

The answer is balanced. Growth in devices, cancer diagnostics and emerging-market pharmaceuticals supports the case, but acquisition costs, integration risk and a modest premium leave little room for disappointment.

Abbott stock is down 17.7% year to date, compared with the industry's steeper 20.4% decline.

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ABT’s Earnings Beat Supports the Bull Case

Abbott reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, up 4% year over year. Sales increased 13% to $12.59 billion, while comparable sales rose 4.8%.

Medical Devices remained the key driver, with comparable sales up 8.4%. Diagnostics benefited from Cancer Diagnostics growth of 13.3%, while Established Pharmaceuticals rose 8.7% on a comparable basis. These gains helped offset Nutrition, where comparable sales declined 3.6%.

Abbott Raises Its Full-Year Profit Outlook

Abbott raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $5.45-$5.60 per share from $5.38-$5.58. It also reaffirmed comparable sales growth guidance of 6.5%-7.5%.

Margin improvement is central to the earnings case. Adjusted gross margin expanded 107 basis points to 58%, giving Abbott more flexibility as higher-growth businesses such as Medical Devices and Cancer Diagnostics scale.

ABT’s Valuation Leaves Limited Room

Abbott trades at 17.66X forward 12-month earnings, above the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 16.35X but below the broader Zacks Medical sector and S&P 500 levels. That leaves the stock neither clearly cheap nor stretched relative to broader benchmarks.



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The $108 price target is based on 18.5X forward 12-month earnings. Compared with the share price of $103.06, that implies less than 5% upside, suggesting a measured appreciation case rather than an aggressive one.

Abbott Faces Acquisition and Cost Risks

The Exact Sciences acquisition expands Abbott’s oncology diagnostics platform, but it also brings integration and financing pressure. Second-quarter interest expense rose to $299 million from $50 million a year earlier.

Cost growth also bears watching. Reported research and development expense increased 22.9%, while selling, general and administrative expense rose 30.3%. If oncology growth slows or integration takes longer than expected, the deal could extend earnings dilution.

ABT’s Growth Drivers Offer Support

Abbott’s diversified model still provides support. Medical Devices continues to benefit from demand in electrophysiology, rhythm management, heart failure and diabetes care, while FreeStyle Libre remains a key franchise within continuous glucose monitoring.

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is relevant in this context because it competes in glucose sensing and continuous glucose monitoring, an area central to Abbott’s diabetes-care growth profile. Medtronic plc MDT also remains a useful medtech comparison, given its broad cardiovascular and medical-device exposure.

Nutrition is the potential swing factor. Sales improved sequentially by $127 million from the first quarter, helped by pricing actions and new products. If volumes stabilize, Nutrition could broaden Abbott’s earnings growth beyond devices and diagnostics.

Abbott’s Ratings Point to Patience

The bottom line is that Abbott’s earnings beat and raised profit outlook improve confidence, but the stock’s limited target-price upside and acquisition-related risks keep the risk-reward profile balanced.

ABT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of C suggest the stock does not stand out as either a pronounced bargain or a top-tier growth setup.

The Momentum Score of A is more constructive for near-term trading sentiment. Still, with a Hold rank and mixed Style Scores, patience looks more appropriate than chasing the stock after the guidance update.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.