Abbott Sees Q4 Profit In Line With View; Narrows FY Profit View

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) said it expects earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.59 to $0.61, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.94 to $0.96 for the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Abbott narrowed its guidance for 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations to $2.06 to $2.08. Excluding specified items, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $3.23 to $3.25 for the full year 2019.

The company said in July that it expected earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.06 to $2.12, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.21 to $3.27. Analysts project annual earnings of $3.24 per share.

