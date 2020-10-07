Abbott says ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test shows high sensitivity in study

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test showed 96.2% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity compared to lab-based molecular PCR tests, according to interim data from a study.

The results confirm the data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March for emergency use authorization, the medical device maker said. (https://refini.tv/2GLCVA4)

