US Markets
ABT

Abbott says ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test shows high sensitivity in study

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test showed 96.2% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity compared to lab-based molecular PCR tests, according to interim data from a study.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Wednesday its ID NOW COVID-19 rapid test showed 96.2% sensitivity and 99.5% specificity compared to lab-based molecular PCR tests, according to interim data from a study.

The results confirm the data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March for emergency use authorization, the medical device maker said. (https://refini.tv/2GLCVA4)

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular