Abbott Says FDA Oks FreeStyle Libre 3 System As Glucose Monitor For Diabetic Patients

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its next-generation FreeStyle Libre 3 system for use by people four years and older living with diabetes.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 system is the most accurate 14-day continuous glucose monitor, with readings sent directly to a smartphone every minute. The system was cleared for use with the FreeStyle Libre 3 iOS and Android mobile apps.

Designed for access and affordability, the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will be available at the same price as previous versions, which is one-third the cost of other competing continuous glucose monitoring systems available today.

There is a vast and growing need for new innovations in diabetes care as there are now more than 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes (nearly half of the U.S. population), according to the American Diabetes Association.

The FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor will be available at participating pharmacies later this year.

