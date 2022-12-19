Markets
Abbott Says FDA Approves Eterna Spinal Cord Stimulation System To Treat Chronic Pain

December 19, 2022 — 09:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the company's Eterna spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, which is the smallest implantable, rechargeable spinal cord stimulator currently available on the market for the treatment of chronic pain.

Eterna SCS utilizes Abbott's proprietary low-dose BurstDR stimulation, the only SCS waveform technology with the highest level of clinical evidence (1A evidence), proven to reduce pain 23% more than traditional waveform technology approaches.

Abbott developed Eterna based on extensive studies with patients, physicians and caregivers to understand the unmet needs of people living with chronic pain.

Abbott created Eterna to be recharged less than five times a year under normal use, making it the lowest recharge burden platform on the market.

