Abbott Rides Key Diabetes, Oncology and Heart Care Innovation Trends

Abbott Laboratories ABT is leaning into three of healthcare’s most durable innovation themes: continuous glucose monitoring, oncology diagnostics and advanced cardiovascular treatment. These areas are reshaping Abbott’s product mix and giving the company a broader long-term growth base.

The opportunity is not without risk. New products need reimbursement, commercial adoption and steady execution, while recent acquisitions add integration demands. Still, Abbott’s innovation pipeline gives investors several growth drivers to monitor.

Take a look at how analysts are projecting the company’s sales.



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Abbott Expands Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Diabetes care remains a central part of Abbott’s Medical Devices momentum. Continuous glucose monitoring sales exceeded $2 billion in the second quarter of 2026 and grew 9.5% on a comparable basis, supported by the scale and adoption of FreeStyle Libre.

Abbott also secured CE Mark for Libre Duo, a dual glucose-ketone wearable sensor. The company plans an international rollout in fall 2026, while broader reimbursement decisions in several markets could widen access over time.

DexCom, Inc. DXCM is a relevant comparison because it is also focused on glucose sensing and continuous glucose monitoring. The competitive backdrop shows how important diabetes technology has become within medtech portfolios.

ABT Builds an Oncology Diagnostics Platform

The Exact Sciences acquisition gives Abbott a larger oncology diagnostics platform. The deal added Cologuard, precision oncology, international operations and newer screening technologies to Abbott’s Diagnostics business.

Cancer Diagnostics sales totaled $919 million in the second quarter and grew 13.3% on a comparable basis. Management expects growth in this business to be higher in the second half of 2026, supported by care gap programs, repeat screening, newer tests and international adoption.

Abbott Advances Heart Care Innovation

Abbott’s cardiovascular pipeline spans electrophysiology, structural heart and vascular care. Electrophysiology grew 13.4% on a comparable basis in the second quarter, helped by product momentum and launch activity.

The company expects Volt PFA, TactiFlex Duo, Amulet 360 and coronary intravascular lithotripsy launches to broaden its cardiovascular opportunity over the next 12 months. Medtronic plc MDT is a useful peer reference in this area because it also operates across broad cardiac and vascular device markets.

ABT Benefits From Emerging-Market Demand

Established Pharmaceuticals remains a steady contributor for Abbott. Segment sales increased 8.7% on a comparable basis in the second quarter, with Key Emerging Markets up 10.7%.

The business benefits from expanding healthcare access, aging populations and rising treatment needs for acute and chronic conditions. Abbott is also expanding its biosimilar pipeline, which could deepen the portfolio in important international markets.

Here’s how Abbott’s five-year sales multiple looks like compared to the industry average.



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Abbott Must Navigate Policy and Adoption Risks

Risks remain visible. China’s volume-based procurement policies continue to pressure Core Laboratory Diagnostics, and Abbott still expects China Core Laboratory sales to decline at a mid-single-digit rate in the second half of 2026.

Respiratory testing also remains unpredictable after Rapid and Molecular Diagnostics declined 8% on a comparable basis in the second quarter. Exact Sciences adds integration and financing demands, while new diabetes and cardiovascular products still need successful reimbursement, commercialization and adoption.

ABT’s Scores Reflect a Mixed Trend Setup

The bottom line is that Abbott has attractive innovation exposure, but the stock’s setup is not one-sided. Diabetes care, oncology diagnostics and cardiovascular launches support the growth story, while policy, integration and adoption risks keep expectations measured.

ABT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a VGM Score of C. The Growth Score of C suggests Abbott is not a standout growth selection on a broader composite basis.

The Momentum Score of A is more constructive. That contrast suggests Abbott’s innovation themes and recent market performance offer near-term support, even as the stock’s overall profile remains balanced rather than clearly aggressive.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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