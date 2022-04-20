US Markets
Abbott reports 36% rise in quarterly profit on Omicron-driven testing demand

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N reported a 36% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by an Omicron-led demand for its COVID-19 test kits and a recovery in elective procedures, which boosted demand for its medical devices. The company's net earnings rose to $2.45 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.8 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

