Abbott reports 36% rise in quarterly profit on Omicron-driven testing demand

April 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N reported a 36% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by an Omicron-led demand for its COVID-19 test kits and a recovery in elective procedures, which boosted demand for its medical devices. The company's net earnings rose to $2.45 billion, or $1.37 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.8 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

