Abbott Reportedly Under Criminal Probe Over Baby Formula

January 21, 2023 — 11:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) Michigan infant-formula plant faces a criminal investigation by the Justice Department over its baby formula, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Attorneys with the Justice Department's consumer-protection branch are conducting the criminal investigation, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The branch, which has criminal as well as civil authority, was involved last year in a settlement with Abbott that allowed its Sturgis plant to resume operations after Food and Drug Administration inspectors found a potentially deadly bacteria there.

"The DOJ has informed us of its investigation, and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesman said. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

