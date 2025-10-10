Abbott to Report Q3 Earnings: Medical Devices Arm in Focus

Abbott Laboratories ABT is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 15, before the opening bell.

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 in the last quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%. Its earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four occasions, the average beat being 0.88%.

ABT Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $11.42 billion, suggesting a 7.4% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pinned at $1.30, indicating a 7.4% improvement from the prior-year registered figure.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Earnings

Estimates for Q3 earnings have remained unchanged at $1.30 per share in the past 30 days.

Let's look at how things might have progressed for the MedTech major prior to the announcement.

Diagnostics: Similar to the previous quarters, we expect the segment’s revenue growth to have been impacted by the year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing revenues and the impact of volume-based procurement programs in China.

In the core lab business (excluding China), continued global demand for routine diagnostic testing is likely to have helped sustain growth in the third quarter.

Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, Diagnostics’ top-line numbers are likely to decrease 4.4% year over year.

Established Pharmaceuticals (EPD): Abbott’s EPD business is likely to have continued its strong performance across its 15 key markets, including India, China, and other countries in Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. In the last reported quarter, Abbott achieved a milestone with quarterly sales surpassing $1 billion from these markets. We expect this trend to have persisted in the to-be-reported quarter as well. In addition, the company recently identified biosimilars as a new strategic growth pillar for EPD. Biosimilars currently represent the highest growth segment in the branded generic pharmaceutical market. Abbott recently achieved several milestones, advancing its portfolio of biosimilars, which are expected to have positively contributed to the company’s third-quarter top line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s third-quarter revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of 9%.

Medical Devices: In the third quarter of 2025, the business sales are likely to have gained from the Diabetes Care division. This is expected to have been driven by the increasing adoption of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) systems. The company’s first-of-its-kind agreement to integrate Libre CGM data into Epic’s EHR systems in the United States is also expected to have supported top-line growth.

The electrophysiology portfolio is likely to have delivered robust performance across key regions and product categories, aided by the launch of the Volt PFA catheter and early completion of enrollment in the TactiFlex Duo U.S. pivotal trial.

Within Structural Heart, the quarterly growth is expected from Abbott’s portfolio of surgical valves, structural interventions and transcatheter repair and replacement products. In September, the company earned CE Mark for expanded use of the Navitor transcatheter aortic valve implantation system. Also, in the previous quarter, Abbotts’s Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement system received FDA approval. These developments are likely to have bolstered the company’s third-quarter top line.

Within the Rhythm Management arm, Abbott’s leadless AVEIR pacemaker continues to gain traction, supported by favorable clinical data released in April.

In Heart Failure, growth is likely to have been driven by its portfolio of heart assist devices. Meanwhile, Vascular arm’s growth could be attributed to Esprit, the company’s below-the-knee resorbable stent. Furthermore, the growth in the Neuromodulation division might have been led by the strong performance of the Eterna rechargeable spinal cord stimulation device.

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the Medical device segment’s third-quarter revenues are expected to improve 13.3% year over year.

Nutrition: In this division, the robust sales of adult nutrition brands, Ensure and Glucerna, are likely to have contributed to its third-quarter top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a 6.3% year-over-year improvement in the segment’s revenues.

What Our Model Suggests

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. This is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Abbott has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

