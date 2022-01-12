Markets
ABT

Abbott Receives FDA Clearance For Cardiac Mapping System

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology, a new cardiac mapping platform available in the U.S. and across Europe that is designed to help physicians better treat abnormal heart rhythms, also known as cardiac arrhythmias.

The company noted that the system creates three-dimensional maps of the heart to help physicians identify and then treat areas of the heart where abnormal rhythms originate.

EnSite X EP System with EnSite Omnipolar Technology provides a 360-degree view of the heart, regardless of catheter orientation, for cardiac mapping without compromise.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular