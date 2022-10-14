Abbott recalls some ready-to-feed baby formula over bottle defect

Adds background

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N said on Friday it was recalling some ready-to-feed baby formula products including Similac-branded items due to inadequate sealing of some bottle caps.

The recall equates to less than one day's worth of infant formula fed in the United States and is not expected to impact the overall supply, Abbott said in a statement.

The recall is one more setback for Abbott, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States that sent parent scrambling for supplies earlier this year.

A recall and temporary halt of production at its Michigan plant in February exacerbated a supply shortage of baby formula in the United States.

The products being recalled on Friday were made at Abbott's Columbus, Ohio plant.

