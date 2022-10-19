US Markets
Abbott raises 2022 profit forecast for second time

Leroy Leo Reuters
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.Non Wednesday raised its annual earnings forecast for the second time, citing strong demand for medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

The company now expects $5.17-$5.23 per share in adjusted earnings this year, compared to at least $4.90 per share it forecast earlier. The company had raised its outlook from at least $4.70 per share in July.

Abbott said it expects around $7.8 billion in COVID-19 test sales this year, with $500 million in the fourth quarter.

