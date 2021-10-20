US Markets
ABT

Abbott quarterly profit surges more than 70%

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published

Abbott Laboratories reported a 70.5% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its medical device and diagnostics businesses and a rebound in COVID-19 test sales due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N reported a 70.5% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strength in its medical device and diagnostics businesses and a rebound in COVID-19 test sales due to the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The company's net earnings rose to $2.1 billion, or $1.17 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.23 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular