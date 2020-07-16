ABT

Abbott quarterly profit plunges as COVID-19 batters medical device unit

Abbott Laboratories on Thursday reported a 46.6% fall in second-quarter profit as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to batter its medical device unit.

The company's net earnings fell to $$537 million, or 30 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $1 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $7.33 billion from $7.98 billion.

