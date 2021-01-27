Abbott Projects 2021 EPS Growth Of More Than 35% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said the company projects full-year 2021 earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of at least $3.74. Excluding items, projected adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be at least $5.00 for full-year 2021. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.37. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS was $1.45, reflecting 52.6 percent growth from prior year. Sales were $10.7 billion increased 28.7 percent on a reported basis and 28.4 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.