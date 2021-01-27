Abbott profit more than doubles on strong demand for COVID-19 tests

Adds details on sales of diagnostics kits, shares

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories' ABT.N quarterly profit more than doubled on Wednesday, driven by strong sales of its COVID-19 test kits and strength in its nutrition and diabetes businesses.

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing little signs of slowing, companies such as Abbott have benefited from a quick roll out of test kits that are easy to use and provide quick results.

Sales at its diagnostics business soared nearly 110% to $4.35 billion, nearly half of which came from selling COVID-19 test kits.

The company forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $5 per share, reflecting growth of more than 35% from the prior year.

The company's net earnings rose to $2.16 billion, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.05 billion, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier. ASA01N62

Net sales rose to $10.7 billion from $8.31 billion.

