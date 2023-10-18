News & Insights

US Markets
ABT

Abbott profit beats on strong sales of medical devices, diagnostics

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

October 18, 2023 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details on earnings throughout

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories ABT.N on Wednesday tightened its profit forecast for the year after beating estimates for third-quarter earnings on strong demand for its medical devices and diagnostics products.

The company is seeing a recovery in sales of its medical devices such as heart valve devices and pacemakers as more older people opt for surgeries that were put off due to the pandemic.

Abbott posted a near 17% rise in quarterly sales of its medical devices to $4.25 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $4.16 billion.

Its continuous-glucose-monitoring (CGM) device, Freestyle Libre, brought in sales of about $1.4 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the second quarter.

Sales of those devices are expected to come under pressure, with the growing popularity of new diabetes drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's LLY.N Mounjaro.

Abbott, however, has tried to allay those concerns by saying it could be a "complementary relationship" between the two.

On an adjusted basis, the company now expects annual profit of $4.42 to $4.46 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $4.30-$4.50 per share.

Excluding items, Abbott earned $1.14 per share, above analysts' estimates of $1.10 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.