Abbott Presents Data Reinforcing Impact Of Its Minimally Invasive Heart Devices

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said data highlighting both TriClip, a minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device, and Navitor, the company's latest-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation system reinforced the impact of the company's minimally invasive heart devices on patient outcomes and quality of life. The 30-day results from the TriClip bRIGHT study showed that the TriClip and TriClip G4 transcatheter edge-to-edge repair systems significantly reduce tricuspid regurgitation and substantially improve quality of life across a wide range of anatomically diverse patients.

The data from the international, single arm study of the Navitor TAVI system with an active sealing cuff to minimize paravalvular leak showed improved one-year outcomes for patients with severe, symptomatic aortic stenosis who were at high or extreme surgical risk.

