Abbott posts $2.3 billion in quarterly COVID test sales

Abbott Laboratories reported $2.3 billion in COVID-19 test sales for the fourth quarter, majority of which were rapid test kits, tracking a sharp surge in cases led by the Omicron variant.

The company's net earnings fell to $1.11 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.20 per share a year earlier.

